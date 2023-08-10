Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Wednesday’s drawings

Photo of the Hoosier Lottery (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets purchased for Wednesday’s drawing should be checked carefully as three tickets are worth $50,000.

Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were purchased at:

Speedway #5149 locatedat 930 S. Washington St. in Kokomo

Kroger 96 located at 202 S. Main St. in Rushville

One $50,000 winning Powerball Double Play ticket was purchased at Sav-A-Shop located at 2847 165th Street in Hammond.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 9, are: 10-15-21-67-69 with the Powerball of 3.

The winning Double Play numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 9, are: 1-42-51-61-63 with the Powerball of 17.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The jackpot for Saturday, Aug. 12, is an estimated $194 million.

Must be 18 or older to play. Please play responsibly. Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-994-8448.