‘Three Comedies of Error’ at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will play host to a new Candlelight Theatre production in April and May.

The new production is called “Three Comedies of Error.” It’s a trilogy of one-act comedies that rotate through the Presidential mansion, complete with candlelight and historical artifacts in addition to President Harrison’s original furnishings.

Whitney Ball, special events and marketing manager for the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, stopped by Daybreak on Saturday to talk about what theatre lovers can expect.

“You come in and you’ll see one show one one room with our artifacts of President Harrison and then you go to another room. If you love art, you love history, you love the theatre, it’s all combined into one. It’s really great,” Ball said.

The setting is very intimate, Ball says.

“You have this great backdrop, but also just 20 people in the room, watching this performance. It’s really a unique experience,” Ball said.

The three comedies are “really funny plays,” according to Ball.

‘Box and Cox’ by John Maddison Morton is presented in the master bedroom. It tells the tale of Box, a printer, and Cox, a hatter, and the bizarre series of events that unfold when they are rented the same room in a lodging house by a woman named Mrs. Bouncer.

‘Suppressed Desires’ by Susan Glaspell takes place in the dining room. The play details the obsession a woman named Henrietta has with psychoanalysis, and how this obsession leads to an off-the-wall interpretation of a dream and, very nearly, a divorce.

‘Wooed and Viewed’ by Georges Feydeau is staged in the back parlor. This farce tells the story of a lawyer who wishes only to enjoy a peaceful, quiet lunch and his zealous neighbor, who has different –and unusual — plans for the afternoon.

“Three Comedies of Errror” runs April 22 – 23, April 29 – 30, and May 6 -7 at 8 p.m. and May 1 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $19 for members and $23 for non-members. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Benjamin Harrison Presidential site website.