Three-day tickets on sale for 2024 U.S. Olympic swim team trials

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One year from the start of competition, three-day ticket packages are on sale for the 2024 U.S. Olympic swim team trials.

The nine-day event will be held in Indianapolis from June 15-23, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Three-day ticket packages will be available for the following windows: June 15-17, June 18-20, and June 21-23. The three-day ticket package will provide fans with the opportunity to catch all preliminaries and finals sessions during each three-day period.

The trials will include nine days of competition with 17 sessions (eight preliminaries, nine finals). The order of events can be found at this link.

Three temporary pools (two 50-meter and one 25-meter) will be installed over the filed in Lucas Oil Stadium. With this configuration, the stadium will seat up to 30,000 fans for each session.

The Toyota Aqua Zone, an interactive fan experience, will be held at the Indiana Convention Center.

Information on single-day tickets for the trials will be available at a later date. The USA Swimming Foundation is offering all-inclusive packages and VIP tickets for those seeking an elevated experience.

Click here for more information on the 2024 U.S. Olympic swim team trials.