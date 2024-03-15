Three wheels and big smiles: Deputies replace trike stolen from local man

Tylor Dowden pedals the trike that members of the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office donated to him. (Image from BCSO Facebook)

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — In a week when Indiana can use some good news, a tale out of Bartholomew County delivers. A young man who was left devastated by an apparent robbery is all smiles once again, thanks to the efforts of local sheriff’s deputies.

The story and the pictures come from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, proudly celebrating the warm ending to a frustrating story.

It started late last month. Authorities say someone stole a large, adult-sized tricycle from the yard of a home in Taylorsville. The owner was Tylor Dowden. He’s 30 years old and has Down syndrome.

His mom, Della Dowden, told Deputy Tyler Cooper that the trike was very precious to Tylor, and he was absolutely devastated when someone took the trike from her yard the night of Feb. 28.

The sheriff says deputies searched for it but, so far, have not been able to find it.

That might have been the last word on the story, but several people in the department were not satisfied with that end, apparently. They pooled their money to buy Tylor a new trike and delivered the surprise on a sunny day this week.

Detective Will Kinman, Tylor Dowden, Deputy Tyler Cooper (Provided Photo/BCSO Facebook)

“I’m extremely proud of the members of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office that went out of their way to purchase a new tricycle for Tylor,” said Sheriff Chris Lane in a comment from the Facebook post celebrating the gift. “Our deputies not only protect this community, but they truly care about those that they serve.”

Lane also offered a special thanks to Detective Will Kinman for organizing the fundraiser and to all of the staffers who contributed to it.

Lane closed with these words for the young man who now has a new ride and a wide smile, “Tylor, I hope you enjoy your new tricycle and be safe.”