Thy Kingdom Crumb food truck visits Wheeler Mission

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation is still serving the Indianapolis community despite the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback’s trade to the Washington Commanders.

The newest of the three ministries, Thy Kingdom Crumb, is a free-food truck serving a meal to anyone in need. On Wednesday, the truck prepared 200 meals at the downtown Wheeler Mission.

Bethany Wininger, director of strategic planning and engagement at Wheeler Mission, said Wednesday, “We provide meals every single day of the year to the community, but today is very special because it’s just an extra flavor of love and support from a different organization, Thy Kingdom Crumb.”

The Thy Kingdom Crumb food truck launched in November. It’s served more than 4,300 meals in 2022.