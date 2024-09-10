Ticket sales start for Children’s Museum Haunted House

Skeletons and candy at the haunted house at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis on Oct. 12, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the surest signs of the spooky season is starting now – the Indianapolis Children’s Museum Guild has started selling tickets for its annual Haunted House.

It’s a milestone year for the attraction, running Oct. 10 – 30. Organizers say this is the 60th edition of the Haunted House, which has become the largest fundraiser for the museum each year.

The theme for this year is “Witch Way Road Trip,” billed as “a cross-country journey along Route 60. But with so many bumps in the road, will you make it to your final destination, Boneyard Beach?”

Promotional image for Children’s Museum Guild’s Haunted House.

(Provided Photo/Children’s Museum of Indianapolis)

There are several ways to enjoy the winding maze of sights and scares, ranging from family fun to truly frightening.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays, all tours are “Friendly Hours”: the lights stay on, upbeat music plays, volunteers don’t wear masks, and visitors get treats.

Thursday through Saturday, the Guild offers a mix of “Friendly Hours” and “Frightening Hours”. In the latter, the lights go off, the music gets eerie, haunters hide-and-scare, and screams are frequent.

Admission (or “Toll Fee” in keeping with the theme) is $9 for visitors who are not members of the museum, and there is no requirement to also buy museum admission.

Museum members get discounts for the House and the events surrounding it.

Special Haunted House-themed events through the month include: