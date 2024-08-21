Tickets are now on sale for Yuletide Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Tickets are now on sale for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday show, the AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration.

The shows at Hilbert Circle Theater begin on Friday, Dec. 6 and run through Monday, Dec. 23

It’s a celebration to get you and your family into the holiday spirit and a holiday tradition dating back to 1986.

Over 400 families have attended Yuletide at least 10 years in a row and thousands more continue to make Yuletide an integral part of their holiday traditions.

Each performance will feature the classic tale “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” the return of the Toy Soldiers, and the much-loved tap dancing Santas.

“There’s a feeling and a spirit about Yuletide that not only is it a great tradition here in Indianapolis, but it speaks to families and truly of course the music of the season, both sacred and secular,” Jack Everly, principal pops conductor for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, told News 8.

This year’s event is extra special because Sandi Patty will host the event for the 10th and final time.

Patty is an Anderson University graduate and a five-time Grammy Award winner in the Gospel music category.

Everly shared with News 8 how special it is to have Patti return to host her final shows at Hilbert Circle Theater.

“Sandi has come to represent so much of what the spirit of Yuletide celebration truly is,” the conductor said. “Those who are lucky enough to see her probably also realize she has a wonderful sense of humor and that goes very far in Yuletide Celebration.”

Joining Patty for Yuletide are award-winning performer Curtis Bannister; nationally-acclaimed dance troupe Expressenz; stage and film star Susie Mosher; and the ISO’s Sherry Hong.

Tickets are available at the ISO website. Adult ticket prices range from $36.40 to $109. Children’s tickets are less expensive and are available for youngsters age 12 and under. Valet parking is also available.

The first show of the 2024 AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration kicks off Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

