Tickets available now to see the Blue Angels soar at the Crossroads Air Show
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Don’t miss your chance to see the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels soar over central Indiana.
Tickets and parking passes are now available online for the Crossroads Air Show, set for Oct. 28-29, 2023, at Indianapolis Regional Airport in Greenfield.
The Blue Angels will be the show’s featured aerial performer. Additional performers, including the P-51 Red Tail Mustang “Tuskegee Airmen” and the U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team “Para-Commandos,” will be on hand to demonstrate breathtaking civilian aerobatics.
Fans of flight will have the chance to see historic aircraft up close, including the B-25 Mitchell bomber, the Douglas C-54 Skymaster, and the F8F Bearcat fighter plane. The air show will also have exhibits, booths, and a Kids Zone.
Funds from the Crossroads Air Show will benefit scouting in Indiana, the Additional Riley Children’s Foundation, and the Catch the Stars Foundation.
Click here to visit the Crossroads Air Show website and learn more.
Ticket and parking information
Single-day tickets start at $10 for general admission to $1,600 for a table of eight at the Flight Line Club.
General admission is free for youth Cub Scouts. Kids five and under get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Parking is not included with the purchase of admission and is required to attend the air show.
Click here to view ticket options and purchase online.