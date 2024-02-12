Tickets on sale Friday for Dave Matthews Band concerts in Noblesville

Dave Matthews Band is bringing its U.S. tour to Indiana this June. Tickets for DMB's two shows at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dave Matthews Band is coming to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville for two concerts in June and fans will have the opportunity to buy tickets starting Friday.

Dave Matthews Band will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29. The band made its Noblesville debut at was was then known as Deer Creek Music Center in 1996.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is already underway.

General on sale for tickets and 2-day lawn passes begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

General parking is included in the final purchase price for general on sale tickets. Premium parking, seating upgrades, and VIP experiences are also available.

With its summer tour, the band will be introducing new sustainability measures as part of its “On The Road to Zero Waste” initiative, a partnership with Live Nation, with the goal of diverting at least 90% of fan-generated waste from landfills.

Dave Matthews Band has sold 38 million CDs and DVDs combined and more than 25 million tickets since its founding, making them the second-largest ticket seller in history.

DMB’s most recent album, Walk Around the Moon, was released in May.