Indianapolis TikTok creators brace for impact of looming ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unless the United States Supreme Court steps in, a ban on the social media platform TikTok will take effect on Sunday.

The court has yet to rule on whether it will pause the law banning TikTok from taking effect. As of Thursday morning, the court has not scheduled any other dates to release opinions.

The uncertainty is leaving Indianapolis TikTokers, like Summer Hudson, bracing for impact.

She’s a realtor and goes by @findalottolove on TikTok. A licensed agent for eight years, she’s been posting tours of Indianapolis-area houses for sale since the pandemic.

“When I heard about the TikTok ban, I immediately panicked,” Hudson said.

Four years — and more than 220,000 followers later — the relator says TikTok has opened many doors for her. She’s seen so much business come in that since she started posting, her agency has grown significantly.

“I was actually unprepared for how much it impacted my business,” Hudson said. “I was almost scrambling because people were reaching out to me in a way that I hadn’t had (before). I now have a team of eight.”

On top of the boost to business, Hudson says she’s made up to $4,000 in a month simply by uploading videos through the platform’s creator fund.

She feels the ban is a double standard since other social media apps have been shown to store and use people’s data the same way TikTok does.

“There’s so much to lose if we ban TikTok,” Hudson said. “It’s a huge community. I think there’s so much support that you get from other TikTok users.”

The frustration created by a potential ban goes beyond businesses. For many creators, like Tommy Barrett, making content is about giving others a platform.

He’s known as @itstartswithaquestion on Tiktok.

Barrett’s page focuses on food reviews of Indy-area businesses, many of which he posts from his car.

“[Making videos] has really grown my appreciation for the city,” Barrett said.

The content creator also is part of TikTok’s Creator Fund.

According to Barrett, he’s not paying any bills with the money he makes posting videos. However, it’s enough to fund his lunches, which then become content.

Reaching almost 30,000 followers, the platform by far makes up the TikToker’s largest social media following. He says it’s enough to make a real impact on the local businesses he reviews.

“I had an unreal bagel. I went posted it, tons of people watched it,” Barrett said. “The owner texts me, ‘I’m running out of bagels — every single Saturday, I’m very busy, and I thank you so much,’ That’s what that means to me.”

He’s worried that a looming ban on TikTok could have devastating effects on local economies.

“I’d be really frustrated,” Barret said. “It’s about showcasing the people that really need it the most, and especially in the city that I love the most.”

Both Hudson and Barret still plan on making short-form content on competing platforms like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels.

While the fate of the ban is still up in the air, President-elect Donald Trump says he is considering an executive order which would allow ByteDance — TikTok’s parent company — more time to find a potential buyer.

Although, it’s unclear whether Trump could actually do that if the new law takes effect before he takes office.