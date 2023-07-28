Tim McGraw bringing 2024 ‘Standing Room Only’ tour to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Country music megastar Tim McGraw will bring his “Standing Room Only” tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 18, 2024.
McGraw will be joined by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce.
All tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages and experiences — from an exclusive gift item to meeting the Grammy-winning country superstar — will also be available.
“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”
McGraw says fans can expect a high-energy performance featuring his biggest hits as well as songs from his forthcoming studio album, “Standing Room Only.” He will release his new album on Aug. 25; its title track is already climbing the country music charts.
Fans are encouraged to visit www.timmcgraw.com and become part of MCGRAWONE to learn more about the upcoming album and tour.