Time Car takes you back to the future in new improv show
Time Car: The Improvised Parody
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedy Sportz Indianapolis, a comedy improv troupe, has a new show premiering at IndyFringe this week.
Two of the group’s members joined Daybreak on Wednesday to speak about their show “Time Car: Improvised Parody,” a take on the movie “Back To The Future,” and what the audience can expect.
The IndyFringe Theatre Festival takes place Thursday through Aug. 25.
Watch the video above to learn more.
