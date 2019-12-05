‘TIME for Kids’ names Indy museum among world’s top 50 coolest places for kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is being called one of the world’s coolest places.

TIME for Kids magazine awarded the Indy institution as one of the World’s 50 Coolest Places of 2019.

The recognition comes as TIME for Kids revealed its first-ever list of the world’s coolest places.

“They went through a process and picked us based on accessibility, creativity, innovation, and we’re one of 50 many cool places,” said Jenniver Pace Robinson, vice president of experience development and family learning. “We are so honored.”

The list spotlights a mix of educational, iconic and fun designations tailored to kids.

The magazine praised the museum for its exciting and innovative experiences.