Time running out for Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY returns and exchanges

An exterior view of a Bed Bath & Beyond store on February 7, 2023 in Clifton, New Jersey. The home goods retailer says the last day for returns and exchanges of items purchased before April 26, 2023, is May 24, 2023. (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Time is running out for customers to return or exchange items at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY.

Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY will not accept returns or exchanges for items purchased before April 26, 2023, after close of business on Wednesday, May 24.

Both stores stopped accepting gift cards, gift certificates, and loyalty certificates on May 8 and are not taking coupons.

Store closing sales are underway at all stores and online. All merchandise is on sale for discounts of up to 40% off. All items purchased during the store closing sales are “as is” and final sale.

Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY are winding down operations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late April.

If the company does not find a buyer for some or all of its businesses, it expects to close all Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores by June 30.