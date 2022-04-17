Local

Time running out to file taxes before the Monday deadline

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Time is running out to file your 2021 income tax return.

The deadline to submit tax returns and make tax payments is Monday.

If you haven’t applied for an extension, tax returns and payments must be e-filed or postmarked by midnight.

The application for a six-month tax extension is also due Monday. Taxpayers who ask for an extension will have until October 17 to file.

The IRS encourages people to file electronically in order to get a faster refund. Taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2021 can file their taxes for free using the IRS’s Free File program.

Just over 195 million tax returns and other tax forms were filed electronically during fiscal year 2020, representing just over 81% percent of all filings, according to the IRS.