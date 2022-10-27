Local

Timeline details whereabouts of mother accused in son’s death

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Dejuane Anderson is wanted in the death of her son 5-year-old Cairo Jordan whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana in April.

According to a probable cause report, Anderson was arrested in South Carolina on March 12th after leading state troopers on a 30-mile chase.

She was charged with child endangerment, speeding, and failure to stop for blue lights. She told troopers her son was in the car with her, along with another woman, Dawn Coleman.

Anderson was taken to jail near Charleston, South Carolina but was eventually released.

She was arrested on March 31st in Louisville, Kentucky for shoplifting. She was released from the Louisville Metro Jail on April 11th. A warrant for her arrest was issued after she failed to appear for a court date in Louisville.

In the probable cause report, Indiana State Police say the same vehicle that was pulled over the by the South Carolina Highway Patrol in March, a 2019 Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates, was captured by a toll camera driving south on I-65 between Jeffersonville, Indiana and Louisville on April 16th at 8:15 p.m.

That is the same day police were alerted to the discovery of Jordan’s body in Washington County.

Indiana State Police belive Anderson took her son’s body that was stuffed into a suitcase and left him along a rural road two days prior.

A week ago today, Dawn Coleman was arrested in California. Something she told investigators led them to Los Angeles on Anderson’s trail.