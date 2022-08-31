Local

Tiny button batteries pose big safety risk to children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tiny lithium batteries, also called “button” batteries, are a big part of modern life. They can also be dangerous, especially for children.

Every year, more than 2,800 children in the U.S. are treated in emergency rooms after swallowing button batteries — that’s one child every three hours, according to the National Safety Council.

Doctors are seeing a big increase in the number of children who have swallowed button batteries, says Dr. Rachel Dunn, a pediatric gastroenterologist with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis.

“In the last five to 10 years, we’re seeing toys that have more electronics. We’re seeing toys that talk also. We just have more electronics at home. So these batteries are more accessible to children than they have been in the past.”

Lithium batteries are used to power thousands of common items, including calculators, clip-on reading lights, key fobs, remote controls, smartwatches, and toys.

Anyone who swallows a button battery risks getting the little lithium disc lodged in their esophagus, Dunn says.

“When the battery comes in contact with the esophagus…it basically causes a chemical burn. It releases hydrogen ions as well as other chemicals which, if left in place, will burn a hole through the esophagus,” Dunn said. “If it actually gets to the point that it burns a hole through the esophagus, it can then either enter the airway or even enter the blood vessels and cause bleeding.”

After a young girl from Ohio recently swallowed a battery, her mother gave her honey. The honey helped guide the battery down the girl’s esophagus and into her stomach, Dunn says.

“Back in 2018, new guidelines came out that recommended the use of honey,” Dunn said. “The main feature is that it coats the battery, preventing chemical leakage or decreasing the chemical leakage. It does also help slide it down the esophagus in a more timely fashion.”

Dunn says that people who have swallowed batteries can “likely pass it naturally” once it reaches the stomach, but doctors do try to remove it.

There are several signs to look for if you believe your child might have swallowed a battery, including:

Coughing or wheezing

Vomiting

Refusal to eat or drink

Chest pain

Drooling

Choking or gagging

Blood in vomit or reflux

If you think your child swallowed a battery, it’s important to take action right away.

“If you even think this is a slight possibility, go straight to the hospital,” Dunn said. “If you have honey at home, great. Start two teaspoons every 10 minutes. But if you don’t have honey at home, time’s of the essence.”