Local

Tiny costumes help babies, parents at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital celebrate Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some of Indy’s tiniest humans are getting into the holiday spirit with special Halloween costumes.

The neonatal intensive care unit at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital is helping babies and their families celebrate their first Halloween by dressing the little ones up in adorable costumes.

The hospital says it’s a way for parents to bond with their babies while waiting to take them home.

The Altman family decided to pass a little time with their tiny trick-or-treater, Lorelai Altman, and join the fun.

Lorelai Altman has worn different felt costumes for 31 ‘boo-tiful’ days in the NICU. Lorelai was born at 23 weeks and four days, weighing just 1 pound and 7 ounces.

Her parents, Monica and Dylan Altman, decided a project like costume-making would lift their spirits this month. Her parents would pick out a new, adorable costume and snap pictures each day.

Baby Lorelai dressed up as an ear of corn, an M&M, a cow, and a crayon. Her parents say the experience helped them bond with their newborn while waiting to take her home.

“Putting her costumes together and dressing her up every day, it has created a sense of predictability and brought so much joy and laughter to an otherwise scary situation,” Monica Altman said. “So it has just been incredible, just incredible.”

Lorelai is now 35 weeks and her parents say she’s doing well in the NICU.

For her first “official” Halloween on Monday, her parents picked out a pumpkin outfit.

The nurses say they love seeing Lorelai’s newest costume each day and that her outfits have lifted their spirits.