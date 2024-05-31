Tippecanoe County road construction worker dies after being struck by dump truck

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A road construction worker in Tippecanoe County died Friday after being struck by a dump truck, according to a news release by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:04 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of U.S. 231 South and 800 South on a report of a person struck by a vehicle. Emergency personnel arrived to find that a road construction worker had been struck by a dump truck within the work zone area and suffered critical injuries.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team and the Indiana State Police Motor Carrier Division were called to the scene for further investigation. Initial investigation indicates that a 2005 Mack Dump Truck, driven by Anthony Huse, 39, of Monticello, Indiana, was backing up within the worksite when the truck struck the worker. The worker was critically injured and transported to IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.

The worker passed away while being treated at the hospital.

The identity of the worker will be released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office when proper notification has been made to the family of the victim. This incident remains under investigation.