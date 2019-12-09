Tippecanoe County teen reported missing

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 17-year-old Tippecanoe County girl is missing.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Elizabeth Henry, 17, who was last seen at her home on Saturday, according to police.

Henry is 5-feet-6 and 115 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Henry’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9321. You can also report through the We-Tip hotline by calling 1-800-78-Crime (1-800-782-7463).