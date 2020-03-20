Tips for eating well at home during pandemic, ‘restaurant withdrawal’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You’re not alone if you’re going through restaurant withdrawal by now.

Between kids staying home from school and so many people either working from home or laid off, many are going through lifestyle changes when it comes to eating.

It’s part of the reason why Needler’s Fresh Market has seen so many more customers stocking up on food in the last week.

But it’s possible to eat well and not get bored either, though it’s not easy for everyone to adjust.

Keep in mind what Dr. Virginia Caine from the Marion County Public Health Department advised Wednesday during our special Health 8 Spotlight: Coping with Coronavirus. She said everyone should have two weeks of food, water and medicine on hand just in case.

The advice from registered dietitian and nutritionist Katie Hake at IU Health is: don’t get crazy, do get creative.

You can mix up your standard pasta with red lentil spaghetti. Try purple potatoes, really anything that can put some new and fun colors and flavors on your plate.

“The internet is a beautiful thing,” Hake said. “We are fortunate to have access to that. So look up different recipes and actually plan out what you are going to have for the week.”

But you don’t have to make it complicated.

“Look at your plate,” she said. “Try to aim to get some source of protein that’s meat, eggs or beans, paired with a starch like rice, potatoes and pasta which are all good sources of carbohydrates, and then a vegetable.”

Planning your meals ahead can be a big help too and help your budget. Don’t be afraid to plan a night of leftovers or a fun theme like breakfast for dinner.

Use up what you have in your pantry and freezer first. Make a list before you leave the house.

As you look to maintain a two-week supply, don’t forget, other than fresh salads and lettuces, just about everything can be frozen.

“Frozen vegetables are just as nutritious,” Hake said.

“You have a lot of broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cauliflower, potatoes, you can freeze all these and sustain yourself while going forward for a few weeks and still maintain your nutrient value,” said Brian Metcalfe, produce manager at Needler’s Fresh Market.

For parents, get your kids involved.

Hake recommends allowing them to help you pick out new foods to try and help you prepare the meal.

“Whether that’s doing basic knife skills or building the sandwich or assembling something on the plate, getting them involved can really help to decrease some of the chaos in the kitchen.”

It can also help some of those picky eaters too. She said young children often have to be exposed to a food for dozens of times to start liking it.

“When they form opinions, they can change very rapidly so as a parent, just be flexible,” said Hake. “Keep options on the table, something you know they will eat but then also continue to introduce. Don’t get discouraged. Kids are smart. They won’t starve.”

For kids as well as those working from home for the first time, a routine can help decrease the pull of the fridge.

“Do your best to stay out of the kitchen. Commit to those regular meals and snacks so you’re actually taking breaks, you’re actually getting away from your work. That’s going to help reduce that mindless eating or emotional eating.”

If you’re looking for better snack options, Hake said try to pair a protein like nuts or an egg with a carbohydrate like cheese or a piece of fruit.