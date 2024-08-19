Tips for managing cholesterol through diet and exercise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 94 million adults in the U.S. aged 20 and over have high cholesterol, according to the CDC. Managing cholesterol levels through diet and lifestyle is crucial. IU Health cardiologist Dr. Julie Clary stopped by Daybreak to share some guidance on the topic.

Dr. Clary says it’s important to make smart food choices in order to maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

“It’s always easy to reach for comfort foods, but those aren’t necessarily comforting for our heart,” Clary said. She advises incorporating legumes, whole grains, fruits, berries, and lean proteins into daily meals.

“Always fill your plate with vegetables, and try to cook with vegetable oil or olive oil instead of butter,” she added.

Monitoring cholesterol levels isn’t just for adults. Clary recommends that children have their cholesterol levels checked between the ages of nine and 11, with potential follow-up screenings in adulthood. These checks are typically part of routine doctor visits but can also be done at health fairs.

The guidelines for cholesterol levels have evolved, and Dr. Clary shared the latest recommendations.

“I like to see LDL, which is the bad cholesterol, under 100,” she noted. “For high-risk individuals, we may aim to keep LDL under 70 or even under 55.”

Lifestyle changes play a significant role in managing cholesterol. Dr. Clary encourages reducing the intake of fatty, processed foods, red meats, and fried foods while also incorporating regular physical activity.

“Exercise is something you can always get more of,” Clary said.

When it comes to enjoying occasional treats, Clary stresses moderation.

“If it’s your birthday, have that cake. Celebrate and enjoy your favorite foods in moderation. But it’s the day-to-day routines and food choices that truly impact our long-term health.”

Dr. Clary also highlighted the importance of tracking cholesterol levels at home.

“Taking ownership of your health by keeping personal records of your cholesterol and understanding the effects of any medications is crucial,” she advised. She also mentioned the value of checking lipo A, a one-time screening that can have long-term implications.

As heart health continues to be a priority for many, Clary’s insights offer practical steps for maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and enjoying a long, healthy life.

