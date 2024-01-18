Tips to ‘save that money’ in the New Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The New Year means resolutions for many, and one of the most common ones involves money.

Adam Young, the area manager for Everwise Credit Union, joined News 8 at Daybreak to talk about how to approach this resolution step-by-step.

Young discusses with News 8 key points to save money, like paying down credit card debt, and how to keep track of your financial goals as the year goes on.

