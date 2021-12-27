Local

Tipton County town to seek reimbursement after corncob, hay fire

Fire crews were sent to a corncob pile fire about 8:45 a.m. Dec. 18, 2021, in the 3200 block of State Road 213, just south of the town of Windfall, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Wildcat Township Fire-Rescue-EMS via Facebook)

WINDFALL, Ind. (AP) — Officials in a small central Indiana town plan to seek reimbursement from a straw storage business after fire crews spent weeks fighting a fire smoldering amid corncobs and straw bales.

Windfall Clerk-Treasurer Regina Schmitt said the smoky fire was first reported Dec. 16 and was still burning over the weekend on land leased by Simpson Straw.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that volunteer firefighters pulled about 900,000 gallons of treated water from the town fighting the smoldering pile of corncobs, which stood up to 30 feet high.

Schmitt says the town is working to generate a bill for the water to send to Simpson Straw’s insurer to seek reimbursement.