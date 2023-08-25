Tipton man dies in crash of his pickup, 2 SUVs on State Road 37

STRAWTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Tipton man died in the crash of a pickup and two SUVs on Thursday afternoon on State Road 37 north of Noblesville, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday afternoon.

Jarrod Jones, 43, who was driving a Dodge Ram truck, died in the crash reported at 4:46 p.m. Thursday.

Two other people were injured in the crash and taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital-Indianapolis. The injured people were not identified in a news release from Bryan Melton, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Investigators with a county crash-investigation team think a southbound Nissan Rogue SUV was stopped on State Road 37 behind another vehicle waiting to turn left. The release said a Ford Escape SUV, also southbound, approached the stopped traffic at “a high rate of speed.

The release said, “The Nissan attempted to avoid the crash by entering the ditch but was struck in the right rear by the Ford. The Ford then entered the northbound lanes where it was struck by the Dodge Ram. The drivers of the Ford Escape and Dodge Ram were not wearing seatbelts.”

No arrests or citations were mentioned in the release. The sheriff’s office did not share any photos of the crash.

Strawtown is an unincorporated town in northeastern Hamilton County, about a 45-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.