Tired, lost driver goes wrong way, dies in crash at I-70 work zone

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A lost and fatigued driver has died after mistakenly going the wrong way on I-70 and crashing near the Indiana-Illinois border, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Investigators think the man may have turned and went the wrong way onto eastbound I-70 at the National Avenue exit. He continued driving west in the eastbound lanes and ended up in a barricaded construction zone where a portion of an overpass deck had been removed. The driver continued past what remained of the road, and eventually left it and collided with a new support pole for the South Robinson Place overpass.

Authorities found the man dead about sunrise, which was around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver was not identified in a social media post from the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says the man was visiting the area, and lost phone contact with a family member before the crash. The driver had told the family member that he was lost and tired.