Tired of your neighbor’s backyard fireworks show? Don’t call 911
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some people really love the Fourth of July. Others really love fireworks. Either way, chances are good that you live near someone who likes to put on an amateur pyrotechnics display for the whole neighborhood to enjoy. If you’ve had enough of the noise and want to call someone about it, don’t dial 911.
The Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency in Indianapolis is home to the busiest 911 center in Indiana and Fourth of July is one of the busiest holidays for 911 dispatchers. Calls about non-emergencies like fireworks violations and loud parties can keep dispatchers from reaching people with true emergencies.
What are the rules on fireworks?
State law allows fireworks on any day between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on any day. However, Mirror Indy reports, a Marion County ordinance overrules that for Indianapolis residents.
In the Circle City, you are allowed to set off fireworks:
- July 4: 10 a.m. to midnight
- July 5-9: Between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset
If your neighbors aren’t following the local rules, call the local police non-emergency line or dial 311 on a cell phone. In Marion County, the non-emergency line is 317-327-3811.
When to dial 311
- Barking dogs
- BMV checks
- Fireworks violations
- Lost/stolen property
- Loud music/parties
- Parking violations
- Runaway reports
When to dial 911
- Any incident endangering people
- Any in-progress damage to property
- Drunk/reckless drivers
- Fights or disturbances
- Fires
- Medical emergencies
- Shots fired
- Suicidal persons
- Suspicious people/vehicles
- Thefts/robberies in progress
- Trespassers
- Vehicle accidents
- Welfare checks