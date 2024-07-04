Tired of your neighbor’s backyard fireworks show? Don’t call 911

BACLIFF, TEXAS - JUNE 24: Thors Hammer cylinder shells are among the variety of fireworks that fill the shelves Monday, June 24, 2024, ranging from family and kid friendly ground based fireworks to more advanced adult oriented rockets and displays at the Fireworks Outlet in Bacliff. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some people really love the Fourth of July. Others really love fireworks. Either way, chances are good that you live near someone who likes to put on an amateur pyrotechnics display for the whole neighborhood to enjoy. If you’ve had enough of the noise and want to call someone about it, don’t dial 911.

The Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency in Indianapolis is home to the busiest 911 center in Indiana and Fourth of July is one of the busiest holidays for 911 dispatchers. Calls about non-emergencies like fireworks violations and loud parties can keep dispatchers from reaching people with true emergencies.

What are the rules on fireworks?

State law allows fireworks on any day between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on any day. However, Mirror Indy reports, a Marion County ordinance overrules that for Indianapolis residents.

In the Circle City, you are allowed to set off fireworks:

July 4: 10 a.m. to midnight

July 5-9: Between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset

If your neighbors aren’t following the local rules, call the local police non-emergency line or dial 311 on a cell phone. In Marion County, the non-emergency line is 317-327-3811.

When to dial 311

Barking dogs

BMV checks

Fireworks violations

Lost/stolen property

Loud music/parties

Parking violations

Runaway reports

When to dial 911

Any incident endangering people

Any in-progress damage to property

Drunk/reckless drivers

Fights or disturbances

Fires

Medical emergencies

Shots fired

Suicidal persons

Suspicious people/vehicles

Thefts/robberies in progress

Trespassers

Vehicle accidents

Welfare checks

