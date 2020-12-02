Toddler dies, at least 3 hurt in crash at 52nd Street, Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Thursday that a toddler died Tuesday night in a sport utility vehicle crash that also sent three other people to hospitals.

Authorities have yet to identify the toddler, but friends and family trying to raise $3,000 for burial arrangements told News 8 that she is Alana Dior Price.

IMPD and medics were called to a personal-injury accident with entrapment shortly after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of East 52nd Street and North Keystone Avenue.

An IMPD spokesperson said Tuesday night that the SUV was going north on Keystone from 52nd Street, left the road, traveled through a gas station parking lot and inverted in the parking lot of Aldi’s grocery, 5235 N. Keystone Ave.

Police said Tuesday night that three or four other people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals, and their conditions were not immediately available.

Samone Burris, an IMPD public information officer, confirmed Thursday that a toddler died in the crash; however, she declined to provide further information as the crash investigation was ongoing.