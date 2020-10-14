Toddler fatally struck by vehicle driven by family member on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A toddler died after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Ebbie Road just before noon for a report of an accident with injury.

Police at the scene said a toddler was struck by a vehicle driven by a family member.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and our prayers go out to the family of this child,” said IMPD public information officer Samone Burris. “It’s tragic when a child loses their life at any given point in time, but especially when it’s a family member that’s involved.”

The events leading up to the fatal accident are unclear at this time. Police say the people involved are cooperating with officers.