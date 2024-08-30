Tommy Davidson talks music career and upcoming comedy shows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tommy Davidson, the beloved comedian, actor, and musician, is bringing his talents to the Helium Comedy Club in downtown Indianapolis for a series of live shows this weekend.

Davidson, known for his iconic roles on “In Living Color” and as the voice of Oscar Proud on Disney’s “The Proud Family,” stopped by Daybreak to chat with me about his career, his music, and his upcoming performances.

Expanding His Horizons: A Quadruple Threat

Davidson has long been recognized for his ability to blend comedy, music, and animation into a unique brand of entertainment.

“I’m a quadruple threat,” Davidson said, explaining that his talents go beyond stand-up comedy to include singing and voice acting. Fans of “The Proud Family” will instantly recognize Davidson’s memorable take on the character, which he described as a joy to bring to life.

A Journey from Comedy to Smooth Jazz

While Davidson’s comedy has made him a household name, his music is also gaining attention. Davidson said he has always been musically inclined, but it wasn’t until recently that he had the opportunity to dive into it fully.

Inspired by the likes of Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx, Davidson says he waited for his moment to bring his music to the forefront. Now a smooth jazz artist, Davidson says he’s just getting started and looks forward to what the future holds.

“I waited for years through movies, through TV, through all that to finally have a chance to do the music,” he said. “And that door finally opened. I’m just so glad to be where I am.”

Bringing Laughter and Love to the Stage

Known for his high-energy performances that leave audiences with sore sides from laughing, Davidson promised Indianapolis audiences will see his full range on stage. From country and Spanish accents to impersonations, Davidson offers a variety of comedy styles.

Reflecting on His Four-Decade Career

Davidson is approaching four decades in the entertainment industry and shows no signs of slowing down. When asked what keeps him motivated after such a long career, Davidson pointed to the joy he brings to people.

“It is today that makes me the happiest. To be able to be in another place and just dispense happiness—you know how many people have that job where I show up to make people happy? It’s not like I work at the baggage claim at the airport… I show up, and people are like, ‘Man, we love you.’”

A Connection to Indiana

Davidson also shared a little-known fact that his career was shaped by five guys from Indiana—the Jackson Five. “(The group) was my hero,” Davidson said.

Davidson’s career may have taken him around the world, but this weekend, he will be in the home state of the Jackson Five with a series of shows at Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis.

Shows are scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Tickets Available Now

Tickets for Tommy Davidson’s shows at Helium Comedy Club are available now. Don’t miss the chance to see this comedy legend perform live in Indianapolis.

For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit heliumcomedy.com.