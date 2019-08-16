Tony, Lauren Dungy on their new children’s book

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy and his wife Lauren, an early childhood educational specialist, are unveiling a new book. It’s the third book in their “Team Dungy” children’s book series.

Both stopped by Daybreak on Friday to discuss their newest book, “Carson Chooses Forgiveness,” which is set to be released in August.

The Dungys talked about what inspired their latest book and some of the lessons they hope to impart with the literary work.

