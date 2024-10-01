Tony Stewart Foundation announces closure

Tony Stewart, of Columbus, Indiana, driving the #TF14 Top Fuel Dragster during racing activities for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on Saturday June 8, 2024 at the Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Tony Stewart Foundation, established by Indiana native and former NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, is entering its final chapter.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of The Tony Stewart Foundation. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been a part of our journey,” Stewart said in a release Monday.

For the last two decades, The Tony Stewart Foundation has supported children, animals, and injured racecar drivers in Indiana and throughout the United States.

“We have enjoyed every minute of working with these wonderful organizations to deliver vital services to children, animals, and injured race car drivers. It has been an honor to see the positive changes and smiles these efforts have brought to communities far and wide,” Stewart continued.

Stewart, who currently competes in the NHRA drag racing series, encouraged fans and those who have supported the foundation to continue making a difference in the community.

“As we look forward to the future and reflect on the past, we hope you will continue to make a meaningful impact on those around you.”

Stewart is also bowing out of his longtime role as a NASCAR team owner. Stewart-Haas Racing, a team he co-owns with Gene Haas, will end operations at the end of the current season.

