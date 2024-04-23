Top dog-friendly spots in Indy to unleash spring fun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Hoosiers shake off the chill of winter and venture outdoors for spring, their canine companions are equally eager to bask in the sunshine. Whether you’re planning a friendly gathering or a date, here are several dog-friendly venues where everyone can enjoy the season.

Half Liter BBQ boasts a spacious outdoor area and a diverse menu with several gluten-free options and daily drink specials. It’s situated at 5301 Winthrop Ave Suite B in Broad Ripple.

Upland Brewing, with locations in Fountain Square and along the Monon Trail at College Avenue, features outdoor patios complete with water bowls for dogs, making it an ideal rest stop for your furry friend.

Guggman Haus Brewing offers a family-friendly atmosphere located between Downtown Indy and Speedway. The venue has a kitchen and serves drinks suitable for all ages. Dogs are welcome on the expansive outdoor patio at 1701 Gent Avenue.

Ralston’s Drafthouse, positioned on Mass Ave, invites dogs to its outdoor seating area equipped with a doghouse and water bowl. The beer-bar and restaurant features a special brunch menu on Sundays and hosts karaoke in the evenings at 635 Massachusetts Avenue.

Dugout Bar, a popular meeting spot in Fountain Square at 621 Virginia Avenue, is known for its outdoor dining area where live music can often be heard in the summer. Dogs are welcome here.

Just a short walk away, Bovaconti Coffee at 1042 Virginia Ave in Fountain Square allows dogs both inside and outside. The coffee shop plans to open a new location in Carmel this spring.

BRICS, nestled in Broad Ripple at 901 E 64th Street, is a favored ice cream spot located on the Monon Trail. It features a large outdoor patio and a walk-up window, perfect for enjoying your visit entirely outdoors.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is renowned for its extensive selection of over 40 rotating flavors, available at various locations across Central Indiana.

Peace Water Winery specializes in wines from California’s Napa Valley and is pet-friendly at its locations in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Fishers.

Gather 22, a recent addition to Indianapolis’ dining scene, features a spacious, fenced outdoor area in the back where dogs can roam freely on grass or concrete seating areas.

For additional four-legged fun …

Natural State Provisions and Metazoa Brewing Co provide fenced yards ideal for fetch and mingling with other dog owners. Natural State offers a full menu of food and drinks, while Metazoa boasts a broad selection of alcoholic beverages and hosts occasional food trucks. Metazoa also welcomes pets inside its 21+ taproom.

Pins Mechanical Company entertains with duckpin bowling, pinball, and a large upstairs balcony. This venue is perfect for group events and is sure to get tails wagging.