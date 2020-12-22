Top Indiana lawmakers commit to ensuring 100% of K-12 school funding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School districts in Indiana have gone through so much this year. One of the challenges was having to switch to online learning for both students and teachers.

The future of education funding in Indiana could have questions.

Teri Ulm and Guerino “G” Cento have a son who is learning virtually in a Marion County school.

“The e-learning experience has been a nightmare. My son has autism, so he already has some deficits that we’re dealing with,” Ulm explained.

And that hasn’t been easy.

“Yes, he has an ‘A’ in their, because he’s brilliant at math, but he’s not getting that interaction that he needs. Like seeing somebody actually talking to him,” Ulm explained.

For months, Indiana schools, students and parents have had to figure out how to keep their education going during a deadly pandemic. State lawmakers have made education funding a top priority.

As school districts deal with in-person versus virtual learning, will Indiana’s legislature approve 100% of education funding for schools?

“No question. It’s commitment by both Speaker Huston and Pro Temp Bray, that one of the first things we’re going to do is approve language that will make sure our schools receive 100% of funding. So, regardless of whether virtual or face-to-face,” State Rep. Bob Behning, a Republican from Indianapolis, explained.

This family told News 8 they hope that assurance ushers in even more.

“Honestly, it would look like that one-on-one going to where my son is, a health care facility. They have COVID protections in place as it is, and getting the one-on-one instruction that he needs.” Ulm explained.

“To me, it would look like everything going back to normal,” Cento explained.

As one of their priorities, ISTA, the state’s largest teacher’s union said they want to make sure all “modes” of teaching and learning in public schools qualify for 100% for this entire school year.

The 2021 Indiana Legislative Session is set to begin Jan. 4.

