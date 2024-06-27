TopView’s rise in Midwest talent management

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Born in Nairobi, Kenya, TopView Founder Sam Boro faced a challenging journey to the United States. After being delayed by complications with the Kenyan Embassy, he joined his parents in Indianapolis, Indiana, with his grandmother.

Growing up in a crowded two-bedroom apartment with extended family, he learned the value of hard work and perseverance. Watching his parents work long hours and send money back to Kenya inspired him.

Boro often assisted his father with technology, sparking his interest in business and tech. His passion for meeting new people and traveling was also fueled by his involvement in sports.

While in college, his career as a photographer and videographer took off, leading to global travel and opportunities to shoot concerts and tours for various artists. Friends in the creative industries soon began seeking career management advice. Initially hesitant, he eventually embraced these requests.

TopView’s first major client, artist/producer Freshduzit, achieved double platinum status and signed a six-figure deal with Sony Publishing. This success highlighted the untapped talent in the Midwest, particularly Indiana, needing guidance and opportunities.

TopView Founder Sam Boro. (Provided Photo/Chis Newell)

TopView started accepting more clients, focusing on artist development and providing essential resources. The company aims to bridge the gap in the local industry by offering marketing services and development programs.

The bi-monthly Midwest Industry event showcases their commitment to nurturing local talent. TopView and its artists have collaborated with major companies like Roc Nation, Stock X, Coachella, Live Nation, Complex-Con, iHeart Radio, and Lil Wayne’s Tour. These partnerships have expanded their reach and enriched their industry experience.

TopView’s mission is to create unforgettable experiences and support artists on their journey to success. They believe in resilience, hard work, and proper guidance to transform dreams into reality. By providing a platform for talent development, they aim to impact the Midwest’s cultural landscape.

The journey from Nairobi to Indianapolis, from a crowded apartment to managing double platinum artists, has underscored the importance of resilience and passion. TopView is dedicated to supporting the next generation of talent, providing the resources and opportunities needed for success. The company invites entrepreneurs, artists, and creatives to join their transformative journey.