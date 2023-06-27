‘Tore my house apart’: Greenwood residents clean up after Sunday tornado

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Longtime Greenwood residents are picking up the pieces of their homes after a tornado ripped through Johnson County on Sunday.

Randell Lee has called Travis Road home since the 1970’s. As the air clears, he’s finding what is left of that home.

Lee’s house was directly hit by the tornado, which put his fridge and freezer in the pond behind his home.

“It blew the windows out upstairs and it all came down on top of me, so I jumped up and looked out the window, and my Bradford Pear trees was gone,” Lee said.

Lee’s pole barn collapsed onto his cars, too.

Not too far from Lee, John Keith has a similar story.

“We went into the master bedroom closet and just as we got there, tore my house apart,” Keith said in front of his house, not held up by temporary bracing.

Residents of Johnson and Monroe Counties can contact Indiana 211 to report damage from Sunday’s tornado. This will help the Indiana Department of Homeland Security determine damage estimates and determine the next course of action.

“Currently, only residents in Johnson and Monroe counties should utilize Indiana 211 for damage reports. Other counties should reach out to their local emergency manager. Agricultural damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension,” the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said in a release Monday.