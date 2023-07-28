Tornado debris pickup to end in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Johnson County tree removal contractors will complete their roadside pickup of woody debris caused by a June 25 tornado on Monday, the Johnson County Highway Department announced Friday.

The pickup site, which includes much of the area between State Road 135 and County Road 144 in Johnson County, was named a Local Emergency Declaration area.

People should bring any remaining woody debris caused by the tornado to the roadside by Sunday.