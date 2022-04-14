Local

Tornado hit Decatur County, weather service confirms

MILLHOUSEN, Ind. (WISH) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that southeastern Decatur County was hit by a brief, weak tornado on Wednesday night.

The 75-feet wide tornado had a maximum speed of 84 mph and traveled about a tenth of a mile. It touched down in a rural area about 3 miles west of the town of Millhousen and was on the ground for about 2 minutes.

The only damage was to a lean-to roof and wall on the east side of a farm outbuilding. Also, a small horse trailer was picked up and thrown to the north side of County Road 800 South. In addition, a two-by-four was driven into the ground about 20 yards north of the damaged outbuilding, and sheet-metal roofing and wood were thrown from 600 feet to 1,200 feet to the north and north-northwest of the outbuilding.

The weather service said the tornado touched down at 8:26 p.m. A tornado warning was issued for the area about that time.

Wednesday’s EF-0 tornado in Decatur County was the third in Indiana in 2022.

On March 6, an EF-0 tornado with winds up to 70 mph hit a rural portion of Cass County in northern Indiana.

On March 28, a EF-1 tornado with winds up to 105 mph hit a rural portion of Washington County, in southern Indiana, and damaged buildings in downtown Salem.