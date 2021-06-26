Local

Tornado hits Carroll County, residents assessing damage

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Carroll County is assessing the damage caused by a tornado that swept through Friday night near the Carroll County-Tippecanoe County line.

News 8 received photos of what appears to be a tornado that touched down around 8 p.m. The area was under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.

An image from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department showed a spew out into the distance. Another was sent from a driver who says they were headed to Rossville when the funnel dropped to the ground and even think they saw debris after it knocked over a building.

Damage from the tornado that hit Tippecanoe and Carroll counties on June 25, 2021. (Provided Photo/Ashley Brunton)

Damage from the tornado that hit Tippecanoe and Carroll counties on June 25, 2021. (Provided Photo/Ashley Brunton)

Damage from the tornado that hit Tippecanoe and Carroll counties on June 25, 2021. (Provided Photo/Ashley Brunton)

Damage from the tornado that hit Tippecanoe and Carroll counties on June 25, 2021. (Provided Photo/Ashley Brunton)

A picture of the tornado that hit Tippecanoe and Carroll counties on June 25, 2021. (Provided Photo/Burlington Volunteer Fire Department)

A family who lives on North County Line Road says they had experienced straight-line winds, but never a tornado. Fortunately, they didn’t receive any damage.

However, they shared photos of their neighbor’s barn that was destroyed across the street. The family says as soon as they spotted the tornado, they took cover and as soon as it cleared they raced to their neighbor’s home to check on them.

They said their neighbors weren’t home and started assessing damage. They mentioned they helped dig out 10 puppies from one collapsed barn and then helped catch chickens, cattle ducks and goats.

The National Weather Service announced Saturday morning it is sending survey teams to evaluate the damage.

No injuries have been reported.