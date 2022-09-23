Local

Tort claim argues fire departments made Walmart distribution center fire worse

by: Kyle Bloyd
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Walmart says fire departments responding to a massive distribution center fire made the fire worse.

That’s the issue in a tort claim filed by the insurance company behind Walmart’s policy.

The town of Plainfield received the notice earlier this month.

On March 16, numerous fire departments responded to the Walmart distribution center at 9590 Allpoints Parkway.

A “notice of potential claim” received on Sept. 6 states, “We further understand the Plainfield Fire Department improperly shutdown the fire suppression system before the fire was fully contained, resulting in significant damage.” That same letter states that damages exceeded $150 million.

Other documents argue that firefighters made the fire worse by opening doors at the facility, allowing oxygen in and making the fire spread more quickly.

Around 200 firefighters responded to the fire.

“Just about every fire department in central Indiana is responding,” Joe Aldridge, deputy chief with the Plainfield Police Department, said at the time.

In April, it was announced that the facility was closing for good.

