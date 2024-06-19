Town of Pittsboro does not move forward with land annexation

PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — The Town of Pittsboro will not move forward with a plan to annex about 100 acres of land to allow a company to build a concrete plant off of I-74.

Before the concrete plant could even be considered, about 100 acres of farm land needed to be annexed into the town.

The first step was to pass a fiscal plan detailing how annexing it as farmland would affect the town.

When the council president brought the proposal forward, it failed to get a second and was not voted on.

Town Council President Jarod Baker said the town only does voluntary annexations and it was his duty to bring the proposal forward on behalf of the landowners.

“We had an individual that was interested in annexing in 99 acres into the town of Pittsboro as agricultural land,” Baker said. “With doing so there was originally a proposed concrete company by the name of Cash Concrete located out of Putnam County who was interested in purchasing 14.08 acres of land in this 99 acres for them to potentially rezone to have a ready mix concrete plant.”

There were a lot of people at the meeting who opposed the proposal.

“Well, all of us moved out in this country in order to have peace and quiet, lack of pollution, lack of neighbors right next to us,” said Tom Davis, an adjacent land owner. “Now they’re talking about putting an industrial complex right behind our homes and that’s really going to change the way we live.”

It is unclear if Cash Concrete will attempt to purchase other land in Hendricks County to build a concrete plant.

News 8 spoke to the landowners outside of the meeting. They declined to comment.