Town of Speedway gets final approval of special outdoor drinking rules

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — On Monday, the Town of Speedway announced final approval to establish a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) Ordinance, which is now in effect.

The ordinance allows adults over 21 to purchase alcohol and carry it outside within specified areas. Speedway’s DORA is designated along Main Street, spanning from 10th to 16th streets.

Participating DORA businesses include O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Dawson’s on Main, Daredevil Brewing, and Foyt Wine Vault, according to a release from the district. The Town is working to add additional participating businesses within the DORA district.

The town council unanimously passed the DORA ordinance on May 13, and the Indiana State Alcohol and Tobacco Commission approved it on July 10.

Leaders have stated that the district will remain open year-round, with a commitment to monitoring and adjusting police presence as needed to ensure the safety of residents.

Signage featuring a map of the Main Street DORA will be prominently displayed throughout the district and at its boundaries. Participating establishments will also display signage recognizing them as part of the DORA.

“We are excited to support our amazing restaurants and bars by allowing their patrons to enjoy Main Street in a new way,” said Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz in a release. “DORA is intended to benefit local businesses with the increased foot traffic, creating a positive impact for our Main Street community.”

Westfield’s council also recently approved a DORA and is awaiting final approval from the state.

What you need to know

Any alcoholic beverages carried out of a participating establishment into the DORA district must be in a plastic cup. Glass containers are not permitted in the DORA.

No more than two open containers of an alcoholic beverage at one time may be carried out of a participating DORA establishment.

The open container contents may not exceed 16 ounces of beer or flavored malt beverages; 12 ounces of wine, cider, or hard seltzer; 10-ounce mixed drink containing no more than 2 ounces of liquor.

Participating DORA establishments may refuse individuals to enter their establishments carrying an alcoholic beverage.

Possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle in the DORA district boundary may constitute a Class C infraction under IC 9-30-15.

Below is the map of the proposed Speedway DORA district.