Town of Speedway to consider street-legalizing golf carts in town

Golf cars are viewed July 19, 2024, in Westfield, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Town of Speedway is looking to make another kind of four-wheel vehicle street-legal.

During Oct. 7’s Town Council meeting, the community presented the idea of street-legalizing golf carts throughout town.

This proposal comes from Speedway’s exploratory committee, which is a team of community members developed in March to evaluate a range of topics, including vehicle equipment requirements, permit fees, and best practices for community ordinances.

The committee on Monday proposed a final draft ordinance to the council that outlines the required golf cart standards, proposed permit fees, and restrictions to ensure public safety and compliance.

They also stressed the importance of registration requirements and the mandatory signage needed to drive golf carts on the streets.

The council says it will move forward for a second reading on the golf cart proposal at their meeting on Oct. 28.

The public will have the opportunity to share their comments during the session before any final decisions are made.

The final draft of the ordinance can be found here.