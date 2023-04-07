Traders Lane over I-65 closing for bridge work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Friday that starting Monday, the bridge on Traders Lane over I-65 will be closed for demolition and reconstruction.

Crews will be working in the median and on the sides of I-65, allowing two lanes of traffic to remain.

According to a release, there will be full nighttime closures on I-65 for demolition and beam setting. During that time, motorists can use the detour set from I-865 to I-465.

The bridge work is expected to be completed by mid-October if weather permits.

The first nighttime full closure will be on northbound I-65 on April 15 from 7 p.m.-April 16 at 7 a.m. The southbound lanes will remain open during the closure.

The detour for Traders Lane over I-65 is Wilson Rd. to Fishback Rd to N. Raceway Rd. to 56th St. to Lafayette Rd back to Traders Ln, the release said.

INDOT encourages motorists to drive cautiously and distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.