Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side.

Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its stores for good.

One of the last Marsh stores to close was the location at 62nd Street and Keystone Avenue near Broad Ripple.

Traders Point Christian Church purchased the property in December 2019 but plans to redevelop the site were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, almost three years after buying the property, Traders Point is moving forward with plans for redevelopment.

The church says it will sell a parcel of land closest to the intersection of 62nd Street and Keystone Avenue to a real estate developer that plans to turn the property into a “well-known financial institution.”

The sale is part of a larger project by Traders Point to redevelop the entire property into a “multipurpose development” that will be home to Traders Point’s Midtown campus, the new financial institution, and future tenants, including a substation for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“We’re deeply committed to being a part of the restoration of this property and opening its doors to be a blessing to those who live, work and play in that part of our city,” Josh Lippert, CFO for Traders Point, said in a statement. “We know the delays in our development of the property have been unideal for the community, but we’re committed to bringing new life to this former grocery store and making it a place the entire community can gather.”

Traders Point recently completed a similar redevelopment project at the former Marsh off of State Road 267 and Stafford Road in Plainfield. The permanent location for Traders Point West opened on

June 12.

Traders Point has not given a timeline for the project or said when work will begin.