Trading alcohol for juice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many people are using the month of January to detox from alcohol and it has a local juice shop busier than usual.

The trendy cleanse known as “Dry January,” has people looking for ways to reset their bodies and Simplicity Cold Pressed Juices has a variety of ways to help.

Founder Beth Smith said people are looking to change habits and sometimes giving up alcohol makes you want to add something else.

“We see so many people wanting a total reset. This helps you replace the bad with the good,” said Smith.

The juice shop has a variety of cleanses ranging from three to five days. You can also try cleanses that include food.

Wallet Hub recently released findings on which cities were the best at keeping New Year’s resolutions. Indianapolis did not rank high, it came in at 121 on the list of 180.

Smith said it sounds simple but finding a plan that works for you and your schedule is the best way to keep on track with your goals.

“We have a beet juice but not everyone likes beets so that may not be the best option for you,” said Smith.

