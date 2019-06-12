Traffic changes coming to construction area in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Now that the wet weather has finally dried up, people are spending more time outside. But as temperatures start nearing the 90-degree mark, there are a few things people need to keep in mind to make sure they're enjoying the outdoors safely.

When it comes to heat stroke and heat exhaustion no one is immune to their symptoms, so it is especially important as these hot weather days get closer that everyone is aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.