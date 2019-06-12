Traffic changes coming to construction area in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Construction at 96th Street and Keystone Parkway has already begun, but new traffic changes are scheduled for Thursday.
Drivers will not be able to turn left onto 96th street northbound. The purpose of the project is to elevate Keystone Parkway. The city plans to add two roundabouts underneath it.
In total, the city has 125 roundabouts. They say they’re a lot safer than stoplights.
This is the last construction project on Keystone Parkway to 146th Street.
