Traffic expected following procession for IMPD officer

(Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/Brian Morris)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers, drivers should expect traffic delays, stoppages, and detours Friday throughout Indianapolis due to the funeral procession for Detective Brian Morris.

According to a social media post from IMPD, Morris died after a fight with cancer. He was also a 24-year veteran. The funeral procession will depart from St. Jude Catholic Church located at 5353 McFarland Road Friday morning.

The procession will pass the prosecutor’s office around 11:15 a.m. then head past the City Council Building on Washington Street. It will then head to St. Joseph & Calvary cemeteries at 435 West Troy Avenue where Morris will be buried.

