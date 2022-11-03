Local

Traffic expected following procession for IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers, drivers should expect traffic delays, stoppages, and detours Friday throughout Indianapolis due to the funeral procession for Detective Brian Morris.

According to a social media post from IMPD, Morris died after a fight with cancer. He was also a 24-year veteran. The funeral procession will depart from St. Jude Catholic Church located at 5353 McFarland Road Friday morning.

The procession will pass the prosecutor’s office around 11:15 a.m. then head past the City Council Building on Washington Street. It will then head to St. Joseph & Calvary cemeteries at 435 West Troy Avenue where Morris will be buried.