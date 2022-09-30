Local

Traffic shift starts Saturday on WB I-70 as part of North Split project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation made an announcement Friday morning that motorists need to be aware of a big traffic shift on the North Split project in Downtown Indianapolis.

According to a release from INDOT, traffic on westbound I-70 will shift across the median onto the flyover bridge starting Saturday to provide a safe area for workers and make sure traffic flows safely through the area. The shift will also “switch” sides for the exit movements approaching the North Split. Shields will be placed on the pavement, which will help motorists navigate these changes.

INDOT says the work is expected to be completed by Monday.

Drivers who want to exit at Michigan Street will need to use the right lane, while motorists wanting to continue on the I-70 westbound movement to I-65 northbound, or to exit at Meridian/Pennsylvania Street, will need to use the two left lanes. Rural/Keystone will not have access to I-70 WB.

Access to downtown can be maintained via:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect)

I-65 northbound/ I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South split

The release says the North Split reconstruction project will provide safer, more free-flowing travel for motorists who use the interchange.