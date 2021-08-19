Local

Train derails in Shelby County, injuries unknown

FOUNTAINTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A train derailment in Fountaintown is causing traffic backups throughout Shelby and Hancock counties, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.

A CSX transportation train was heading westbound through Fountaintown when it derailed at Division Road and Railroad Street, Shelby County authorities said in a tweet. That’s just north of US 52 and west of State Road 9.

🚂🚨TRAIN DERAILMENT🚂🚨 CSX Train heading WB through Fountaintown derailed at Division Rd & Railroad St with 126 cars. 79 empty cars and 47 cars loaded. Unknown injuries. Multiple Fire Departments and Law Enforcement on the scene. Media staging at US 52 & St Rd 9. — Shelby County 911 (@ShelbyCounty911) August 19, 2021

The derailed train was hauling 126 cars at the time, 47 of them loaded.

Multiple fire departments and law enforcement agencies were responding to the scene. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

According to Greenfield police, there is no threat to the public, but drivers should seek an alternate route and stay away from the area.